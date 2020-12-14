Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

NATCHEZ —Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators found the body of a man who had been missing since Dec. 8 in a wooded area near his home on Monday evening, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office had put out a missing persons “Silver Alert” earlier Monday afternoon saying that Harold “Hal” House, 69, had been missing since Dec. 8.

House had last been seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8 in Natchez wearing khakis and an unknown color shirt, according to a news release from ACSO.

Patten said a search party found House in the woods near his home at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, and Adams County Coroner James Lee arrived on the scene and pronounced House dead shortly after.