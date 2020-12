FERRIDAY — Graveside service for Willie Louis Loyed Jr., 75, of Ferriday, will be held at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, LA on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

