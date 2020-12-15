Sept. 29, 1969 – Dec. 14, 2020

Services for Becky Brixey Tucker, 51, of Vidalia, who died Monday, December 14, 2020 in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Tucker was born September 29, 1969 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Joe Daniel Brixey and Betty Jane Jones Brixey.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and had a strong faith She was a compassionate caretaker, who loved her family and her fur baby, Zeus.

Mrs. Tucker is preceded in death by her father, Joe Brixey; sister, Rhonda Brixey; and nephew Billy Don Brixey Jr.

Survivors include her husband of nine years, Anthony Tucker; mother, Betty Brixey; daughters, Nicole Wagstaff and husband Trevor, Erica Davis and husband Nathan, and Candace Snow; six grandchildren; brothers, Randy Brixey and Billy Brixey and wife Cassie; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Connie Tucker; brother and sisters in law, Jeffery, Jennifer and Rebecca; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur baby Zeus.

Memorials may be made to Concordia PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.