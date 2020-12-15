expand
December 16, 2020

Mary Brumfield

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Feb. 6, 1941 – Dec. 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Mary Brumfield, 79, of Natchez, who died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Steve Purvis officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Brumfield was born February 6, 1941, in Natchez, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Brumfield; her parents, Allen and Eva Mae Coley; two grandchildren, Tyler Brumfield and Kyle Hutchins; two brothers, Allen Coley and William Coley, and one sister Flora Mae Nelson.

Survivors include four children, Joe Brumfield and his wife Robyn of Starkville, MS, Boo Brumfield and wife Kristina of Roxie, Spanky Brumfield and his wife Stephanie of Vidalia, LA, and Skeeter Hutchins and husband Chris of Lake St. John, LA; grandchildren Luke Brumfield, Lesley Brumfield, Sarah Brumfield, Kelley Joe Brumfield, Jake Brumfield, Melanie Brumfield, Kailey Hutchins, Geri Brumfield, and Mikey Brumfield; three great grandchildren, Reese Brumfield, Reagan Brumfield-Derr, and Hood Brumfield.

Pallbearers will be Jake Brumfield, Joe Brumfield, Boo Brumfield, Spanky Brumfield, Chris Hutchins, and John Ashton Hicks.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mikey Brumfield and Luke Brumfield.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

