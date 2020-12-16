expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Harold Ervin House Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:53 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Oct. 8, 1951 – Dec. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Harold Ervin (Hal) House Jr. died Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was born in Natchez October 8, 1951 to Margaret Ann and Harold House Sr., both of whom survive him.

He is survived by his wife Sidney, two children Conner House and his wife Kelly and Adrienne Frith and her husband Michael, and two grandchildren Adrian Ellis and Samuel Stratton House.  He is also survived by his brother Frank, his sister Beth Ring, his aunt Lillian Lane and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Darlene Westbrook

Harold Ervin House Jr.

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines