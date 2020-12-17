April 13, 1953 – Dec. 16, 2020

Services for David Winfield, 67, of Gloster, MS who died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 at noon at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. A burial will follow at Haynes Cemetery.

David Winfield was born on April 13, 1953 to the late Louise Horton Winfield and Emitt Winfield in Amite County. After 31 faithful years of working for Plum Creek, he retired to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming Owner/Operator of Webb/Winfield Funeral Home in Natchez, MS along with his co-workers, Johnathan Hargrave and Herman Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Aneathria (Darrin) Major of Aikon, SC; one son, Adarius Winfield of Gloster, MS; one brother, Dean (Gloria) Winfield of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister, Erma Jean Winfield of Gloster, MS; two aunts, Margie (Luis) Akins of Baton Rouge, LA and Betty (Howard) Brooks of St. Louis, MO; one uncle Forrest (Lonteal) Winfield of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; two close friends, Minister Eric Brown and Harry Brown.

A walk- through visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home in Natchez from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The last visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

The family encourages social distancing and wearing a mask due to COVID-19.