July 4, 1954 – Dec. 10, 2020

Graveside services and burial for George F. Chatman, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church on Old Liberty Road in Natchez under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Masks and social distancing are required.

Mr. Chatman, son of the late Nettie Chatman was born in Natchez and died at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday. He was a long time employee for Rushing Boots and Shoe Repair Store in Ferriday.

He is survived by his siblings, Alfredrick Williams, Jr., Kitress Williams, Lisa Griggs and her husband Gregory and Maxine Williams all of Ferriday; Dinah Sparks and her husband, Henry of Kenner, LA. Also a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and his other “FAMILY”, the Rushing’s and many friends and customers he met while working at Rushing Boots Store.

