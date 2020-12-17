Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce annual gala that had been scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021, has been pushed back to March 9, chamber officials announced in an email Thursday.

“The Natchez Chamber Gala Committee has decided to reschedule this annual event,” the email states. “The 2020 Gala & Awards Ceremony will now be held on Tuesday, March 9th! The deadline for award applications has also been extended to Friday, January 8th.”

The organization’s annual gala will follow COVID-19 protocols from 6 to 8 p.m. March 9 at the Natchez Convention Center at Main and Canal streets.

In previous years the event would have taken place in November, but until recently, regulations didn’t allow for the event to take place, organizers said.

Organizers had said they hoped that by January they would be able to host the event safely under COVID-19 guidelines. No reason was given for the date being pushed by to March 9.

The theme this year is “Maskeraid” featuring chefs, musicians, beer vendors and a mixology area.

Business representatives attending the gala will eat together. Awards will be given out to large businesses, small businesses, and the Natchizean of the Year will be awarded to a man and a woman. Last year’s Natchizean awards went to Tate Hobdy and Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff

To request an application, people must call the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce at 601-445-4611. The applications can be completed over the phone or via email with the chamber of commerce at manager@natchezchamber.com.

People also may submit an application by fax to 601-445-4611, or by mail to the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce P.O. Box 1403, or people may drop applications off at the Chamber of Commerce office at 211 Main Street, Suite A.

The deadline for those applications is now Jan. 8. In order to receive the awards nominees must be members of the Chamber of Commerce.