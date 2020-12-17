expand
December 18, 2020

Wilbert Harold Bordelon

By Staff Reports

Published 12:58 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

JONESVILLE — Funeral Services for Wilbert Harold Bordelon will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Father Louis Sklar and Father John Pardue officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

