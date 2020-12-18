Crime reports: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Eliegrel White, 31, 479 West Stiers Lane, on a charge of aggravated assault with a controlled substance. No bond set.

Jamar Fleming, 31, 2107 Jones Road, on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Christopher Combs, 38, 1217 Magnolia Ave., on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Ashley Kingsberry, 29, 642 Blue Chalk Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Reginald Butler, 26, 12 James Brown Ave., on a charge of murder. No bond set.

Tyran Newman, 24, 22 Jason Court, on a charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Joshua Hill, 27, 233 Morgantown Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.

Laura Middleton, 30, 137 Lewis Drive, on a charge of burglary. Bond set at $25,000.

Jamauri McNealy, 25, 104 Hicktober St., on a charge of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bond set at $1,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brian Gill, 44, 202 Summerset Drive, on a charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Frederick Abraham, 38, 319 Dumas Drive, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear/ four counts. Bond set at $1,450.

Lester Thomas, 45, 659 LA 900, Clayton, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $1,413.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Theft on Claibonre Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Minor Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Mary Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise/music on Oak Street and Pintard Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61.

Traffic stop at Marathon.

Two traffic stops on High Street.

Three traffic stops on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

False alarm at Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm at Wood Avenue – Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop at Cathedral.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Miami Court.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Suspicious activity on John Quitman Parkway.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on North Union Street.

Accident on Natchez Bridge.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Hit and run on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop at North Gate.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentis Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard/Go Mart.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Merit Health.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Deluxe Inn.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Robert Vantrell Hawkins, 27, 554 West Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charge of possession of schedule I controlled substance marijuana. Held on $500 bond.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, 324 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of retaliation of a public servant. Held on $10,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Frederick Lopez Abraham, 38, 319 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violation. Released on $500 bond.

Michael Lavelle Carter, 33, 6 West Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Held on $500 bond.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, 108 Holly Court, Natchez, on charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine. Held on $10,00 bond.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 21, 5 Hazlip Street, Natchez, on charge of accessory after the fact. Released on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on Magnolia Avenue and Brooklyn Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Fire on Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Artman Road.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Iris Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Anderson Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on King Circle.

Burglary on Myrtle Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Shots fired on Robin Lake Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Artice McCray, 31, 111 Pastermack Street, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Galloway Street.

Breaking and entering on Margaret Circle.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Moose Lodge Road.

Complaint on LA 65.

Complaint on Watkins Road.

Complaint on Walnut Street.

Complaint on Ferriday Drive.

Complaint on Danny Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on Townsend Lane.

Vandalism on Herbert Crouch Road.

Complaint on Shady Acres Circle.

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

