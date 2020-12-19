3 arrested in Thursday murder

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department arrested and charged three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred after noon on Thursday.

Bralon James, 22, was shot multiple times and killed in the vicinity of Minor Street and Brenham Avenue, law officials said.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong and chief investigator Scott Frye said Reginald Tyrone Butler, 26, turned himself in after the incident and was charged with murder.

“He has been very cooperative in our investigation,” Armstrong said.

Police later arrested Tyran Jabari Newman, 24, and charged him with aggravated assault and Eliegrel Quartez White, 31, and charged him with aggravated assault and illegal possession of a controlled substance in connection with Thursday’s shooting.

“This is a very fluid investigation,” Frye said, adding more arrests are possible as investigators gather more information.

All three suspects were detained without bond as of Friday afternoon.

Frye said investigators believe a disagreement and physical altercation between the suspects and victim led to the shooting.

Law officials said witnesses have been interviewed and asked for anyone else who saw the incident or has additional information to come forward.

“I want to commend the men and women of the Natchez Police Department our patrol officers as well as the criminal investigations division by working from the onset of this shooting and for developing the case over a short span of time and bringing those persons who were part of that shooting into custody. These arrests extended into the wee hours of the morning (Friday) when a third person (White) was arrested. The Natchez Police Department patrol officers and investigators worked until each of these individuals was brought into custody. … We ask anyone who may have witnessed or heard something to contact the Natchez Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.”