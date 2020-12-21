Courthouse records: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Adams County

Dec. 11-17

Civil suits:

Estate of Harold Ervin House.

DHS — Joyce Byrd.

Doris Williams v. Merit Health Natchez et al.

Estate of Carlene G. Riley.

Estate of Paul L. Foster.

Divorces:

Sonja Stewart and Wallace Stewart. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Dec. 11-18

Nicholas Ramone Aeschere Lewis, 26, Natchez to Chelsea Quinnette Stewart, 27, Natchez.

Malcolm McNeil Bennett II, 47, Vidalia, La. to Amber Elizabeth Jones, 40, Greenwood.

Michael McMorris Jr., 37, Natchez to Shayla Alyssa Ross, 35, Natchez.

Stanley Blake Harris Jr., 29, Natchez to Courtney Renee Lim (Sutter), 29, Natchez.

Donyelle Fontrea Evans Jr., 24, Bay Springs to Kiara Alycea Ellis, 28, Natchez.

Hayden Drew Nunnery, 23, Natchez to Michaela Breann Ashley, 21, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 7-16

Kenneth Whittington and Martha Y. Whittington to Integrity Realty, LLP, lot 110 Oakland Subdivision.

George A. Bates and Bessie M. Bates to Integrity Realty, LLP, the Eastern ½ portion of lot 5, Block 2 East Side Subdivision.

Mark Stephen Wood and Monica Ber Wood to Duncan Franklin Guedon and Lacy Fontenot Guedon, lot 3, being a 1.53 acre portion of The Meadows.

Nelson G. Baughman III and Sharon C. Baughman to Miles A. Matt and Glenda Grimes Matt, land commencing at an iron pin at the intersection of the southerly right-of-way of Madison Street and the westerly right-of-way of Pearl Street.

Mary Rivers to Travis M. Rankin and Kimberly Rankin, lot 11 of a division of a portion of Ashburn and Audubon Place.

Clayton Shannon Gay and Anna Kelley Gay to Anna Kelley Gay, a 4.88 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Claude Pickett to Odell Carter Jr., a portion of lots 44 and 45 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision, Second Addition.

Frank John Gamberi III and Jeffrey Edgar Gamberi to Lee H. Hoggatt and Jessica J. Hoggatt, lot 98 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2, Revised.

Jacqueline M. Robinson to Chance Mayfield, lot 82 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Linda H. Watson et al. to Eva Calvin, lot 3 Crown Court Subdivision, Second Development.

LaJuan Culbert to James E. Gamble and Gail M. Gamble, lot 74 Oakland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Dec. 7-16

Integrity Realty, LLP to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the Eastern ½ portion of lot 5, Block 2 East Side Subdivision.

Integrity Realty, LLP to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 110 Oakland Subdivision.

Duncan Franklin Guedon and Lacy Fontenot Guedon to Fidelity Bank, lot 3, being a 1.53 acre portion of The Meadows.

Travis M. Rankin and Kimberly Rankin to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 11 of a division of a portion of Ashburn and Audubon Place.

Joseph P. Russ to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 9 Wildwood, being a 0.63 acre portion of Coventry Plantation.

Anne Barton Stowers to Synovus Bank, lot 87 Arlington Heights.

Chance Mayfield to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 82 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Sherra H. Arnold and Peter K. Arnold to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of South Rankin Street.

Eva Calvin to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 3 Crown Court Subdivision, Second Development.

James E. Gamble and Gail M. Gamble to Flanagan State Bank, lot 74 Oakland Subdivision.

Carline Walk Harper to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 55 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

Cong Nguyen to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7 of a re-survey of lots 7, 8 and 9 Glendale Subdivision.

Brent E. Tosspon and Haley V. Tosspon to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 12 of subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Dec. 17:

Natchez Hospital Company v. Renee Woods.

Bingo Payday Advance v. Doris Gaines.

LVNV Funding v. Dinah Williams.

Midland Credit v. Jennifer Allen.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Carlos Washington.

Republic Finance v. Arthur Richardson.

Ceasar Cobb v. Lakeysa Green.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Anthony Barnes.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 11-17

Civil suits:

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Tressie R. Morgan A/K/A Tressie Morgan A/K/A Tressie Renee Morgan.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Cedric Morgan A/K/A Cedric Marcus Morgan.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Denise L. Mitchell.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Janell Griffin A/K/A Janell Nelson Griffin.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Larrie Gordon.

Succession of Carolyn Jean Martin Davis.

Succession of Gordon Ray Finlay.

Patricia Williams v. Marshall Lee Carter.

Patricia Williams v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company.

Patricia Williams v. XYZ Insurance Company.

Citibank v. Tousha Chatman.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Conway Daniel Barnett.

Anderson Conrad Jr. v. Agnes Bernice McKnight.

Anderson Conrad Jr. v. City Cleaners & Laundry.

Adrienne Robinson v. Lake Motor, Inc.

Adrienne Robinson v. Lakeside Ford, Inc.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Julie Book A/K/A Julie Elizabeth Book.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Alandra C. Brown A/K/A Alandra Brown A/K/A Alandra Curry Brown.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Zachary S. Cosper.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Gregory Middleton.

Succession of Jackie Cornwell.

Succession of Clinton Todd Whitlock.

State of Louisiana v. Danny Brown.

Toyua Watson v. Danny Brown.

Alexis Mitchell v. Marlon Jackson Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Marlon Jackson Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Kenneth Woods Sr. (Non Support)

Lisa Woods v. Kenneth Woods Sr. (Non Support)

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Charla Campbell.

Katylyn Lauren Mount v. Kaleb Trace Williams.

Divorces:

Zane Porter Ames v. Marci Ernst Ames.

Marriage license applications:

Jachob Dewayne LaPrairie, 21, Jonesville, La. to Madalynn Rae Sanders, 18, Monterey.

Joseph John Doucet, 31, Lafayette, La. to Cheyenne Monique Cavazos, 24, Lafayette, La.

Deed transactions:

Ellwyn Eugene Peale and Shirley Smith Peale to Tommy Lee Loyed Jr. and Lanese Peters Loyed, lot 125 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Howard R. Williams to Aubrey Caldwell and Sandra Caldwell, lots 17 and 18 of the subdivision of lot 6 of Windemere Plantation.

Kirfred Genard Watkins to Jimmy Lee Reynolds, a 1.90 acre tract, all of lot IV and a portion of lot V of a portion of lot 10 Red Gum Plantation.

Dennis E. Ellingsburg and Kristy Ellingburg to Robert Blair Armstrong and Sarah Armstrong, lot 117 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Juanita Martin Kimble to Matthew Young, lot 58 Minorca River Lots.

Lucky Morales to Wylechia Dye and Hope Dye, lot 4-A Minorca Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Cheryl B. Lewis and Arthur K. Lewis Sr. to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, lot 47 The Glade Subdivision, Second Development.

Aubrey Caldwell and Sandra Caldwell to Delta Bank, lots 17 and 18 of the subdivision of lot 6 of Windemere Plantation.

TMRE, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

Robert Blair Armstrong and Sarah Armstrong to Fidelity Bank, lot 117 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.