Crime reports: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Florida Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Traffic stop on Northampton Road.

False alarm on Main Street.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Inez Street.

Loud noise/music on Oak Street.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Four traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Two reports of loud noise/music on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Williams Street.

Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Stree.t

Hit and run on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Devonta Perry, 28, 8 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Destiny Juanyee Smith, 25, 114 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charge of disturbance of a family. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Second Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on State Street.

Stand by on Lake Montrose Road.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Loose livestock on Upper Kingston Road.

Trespassing on Magnolia Street.

Patrolling area on Lee Road.

Intelligence report on Irish Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Allen Moss, 55, 2798 LA 569 Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated flight from an officer, open container and no taillight. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Joshua Whitehead, 24, 236 N. Grove St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Joseph Pitarro, 52, 103 Parkwood Drive, West Monroe, on charges of carless operation, possession of marijuana, carrying of weapons with a controlled substance, possession of schedule II with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Shannon Coley, 51, 144 Margaret Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Rico White, 21, 216 Washington Heights Road, on a charge of simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Keondrick Jones, 18, 27739 LA 15, warrant for first-degree murder. No bond set.