December 22, 2020

Merit Health doctors, nurses receive first doses of new COVID-19 vaccine

By Ben Hillyer

Published 4:50 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

What was the best part of being the first doctor at Merit Health Natchez to receive the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine?

For Dr. Lee England, next to receiving protection from the COVID-19 virus, the best part may have been picking out a green apple sucker from the candy jar after getting his shot. England was the first physician to receive the historic vaccine at the Natchez hospital Monday afternoon. Missi Johnson, RN and Merit Health Natchez COVID-19 Vaccine Champion, administered the first shots of the vaccine.

After England, Dr. Chuck Borum. Dr. Blane Mire and Dr. Akinremi Akinwale rolled up their sleeves to get their first dose of the vaccine, which is administered in two doses.

Suzanne Price, the director of the step-down/ICU wing where COVID-19 patients are receiving care, was the first nurse to receive the vaccine Monday.

Officials at Merit Health Natchez say they hope to administer 75 doses of the vaccine to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff by the end of the week. In three week the hospital expects to administer 150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

