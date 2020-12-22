Bernice Dixon

Oct. 17, 1941 – Dec. 17, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Bernice “Bonnie” Dixon, 79, of Ferriday, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Latter Rain Revival Tabernacle Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Benjamin Williams will officiate.

Miss Dixon, daughter of Matt and Ella Edwards Dixon, was born in Monterey, LA and died at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. She was a retired correctional officer.

She is survived by two nieces, Debra Webb and Saunya O’Neal and her husband, George, Jr.; two special great nieces, Syroi Webb all of Ferriday; Charla Dixon of Natchez; seven nieces and nephews, Charlie Dixon and Henry Dixon of Alexandria, LA; Lavonne Dixon of Ferriday; Ola Murphy of Alexandria, VA; Gayle Herron and Cynthia Bethley both of Chicago, IL; Matt Dixon of St. Cloud, MN. Preceding her in death are her parents, one brother Matt Dixon, Jr. and one sister, Cressie Dixon.

Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced at all services.

