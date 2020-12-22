Aug. 30, 1960 – Dec. 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for David E. Smith, 60, of Natchez, who died Monday, December 21, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was born August 30, 1960 in Natchez, MS, the son of Louis C. Smith and Nancy Carmichael Smith.

David loved the University of Southern Mississippi, but his first love was music. From his first 45 “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” to Miss Leontyne Price, David was a lover and collector of music. He had a sharp sense of humor and was voted Most Spirited in high school at Adams County Christian School. He was always in charge of his own life and took care of his family. He loved his nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy E. Smith and step-brother, Mark F. Veal.

Survivors include his father, Louis C. Smith and step mother, Annice Veal Smith; sister, Lynn Smith of Natchez; sister Kay Cook of Kenner, LA; brother Charlie Smith and wife Rose Smith of Oak Grove, MS; sister Lee Ann Smith and special friend Nicole Bailey Hamilton of Natchitoches, LA; step sister, Ellen Veal Reed and husband Phil of Kemah, TX; nephew Hunter Cook and wife Hannah of Covington, LA; niece, Jennifer Haile and husband Andrew of Madison, MS; niece, Jessica Emfinger of Natchez; niece, Chelsi Coleman and husband Trent of Natchez; nephew, Mark Yeates of Terry, MS; great nieces, Ali Haile, Anna Emfinger, and Riley Coleman; Aunt Joan Sartin of Brookhaven, MS; and a great many friends and extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Baptist Church.

