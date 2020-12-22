Ferriday police search for man in connection to murder

FERRIDAY — Law enforcement officers are looking for a Ferriday man who is wanted on a murder warrant for a Dec. 12 shooting.

Ferriday Police Department Interim Chief Herman Curry said an arrest warrant for Keondrick Jones, 18, of Ferriday, was issued Friday for a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Wilbert Henderson, 43.

Henderson was shot and killed outside his residence at 1305 Fifth Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, officials said.

Curry said Henderson and Jones both knew each other but were not close friends.

Henderson reportedly drove up to his residence in a vehicle. After Henderson exited his vehicle, a man to the right of his front fired two shots, killing Henderson, Curry said.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene.

“We were able to identify the perpetrator through a very comprehensive investigation,” Curry said.

Curry said police are actively searching for Jones and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Ferriday Police Department at 318-757-3606.

Jones is a Black male with a braided hairstyle and is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, Curry said.