Toys to be given out Thursday

NATCHEZ — Thursday is Christmas Eve and hundreds of boys and girls will receive gifts from the Children’s Christmas Tree Fund thanks to generous donations from people in the Miss-Lou community who made it possible.

This year, the gift distribution will be a little different in observance of COVID-19 guidelines, organizers said.

There will not be a car parade through Natchez neighborhoods on Christmas eve morning, which has been a long-standing tradition of the Children’s Christmas Tree’s partners in the Santa Claus Committee.

Instead, Santa will still be at the old Braden School building on Homochitto Street to help distribute toys, organizers said.

Pre-registered families who will benefit from the Children’s Christmas Tree will begin to line up in the parking lot behind the school as early as 8 a.m. on Dec. 24 with their letter and, or, tickets in hand. The gift distribution will start at 10 a.m.

When their turn comes, drivers will move their vehicles around to the front of the school where the children will receive their toys from Santa in the order of their arrival.

Here is a list of those who donated as of Friday, Dec. 18, to help those families have a merry Christmas:

The Children’s Christmas Tree Fund is a non-profit group that collects money to purchase gifts for local children in need. Donations may be sent to: Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1082, Natchez, MS, 39121 or to The Natchez Democrat, P.O. Box 1447.