Concordia Parish’s Congressman-elect in Shreveport ICU fighting COVID-19

Luke Letlow, who was elected to Congress after winning a Dec. 5 runoff to serve the 5th Congressional District, which includes Concordia Parish, has been transferred to ICU in a Shreveport hospital for treatment for COVID-19, according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Letlow, 40, of Start, Louisiana, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Saturday. On Wednesday, he was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, reported The Advocate.

He won the 5th Congressional District seat in the Dec. 5 runoff against state Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria.