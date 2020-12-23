Dec.31, 1950 – Dec. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Service for Debra Fleming Turner, 69 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Mrs. Turner is preceded in death by her spouse, Arthur L. Turner Sr.; her father, Willie Lee Fleming and one brother, Carlton Fleming.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Alma Wilson Fleming; one daughter, Nichole Turner (Henry) Williams; one son, Arthur L. Turner II; two sisters, Marcia (Larry) Carey and Janice (Richard) Davis; two brothers, Anthony (Glenda) Fleming and Eric (Deborah) Fleming; two granddaughters, Zaria and Zoe Williams; a loving aunt, Janie King; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.