April 2, 1929 – Dec. 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Johanna Cochran.

Johanna M. Cochran, 91, passed from this life December 17, 2020. She was a resident of Adams County Nursing Home in Natchez, MS. She was born in Wheeling, WV, April 2, 1929, to Joseph P. Gantzer and Maxine Lucinda Noble Gantzer. She was a Master Floral Designer for 41 years, but she also enjoyed crocheting and made 100’s of hats for cancer patients through the years.

Mrs. Cochran is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Cochran; son, Thomas Cochran; and two brothers, Jerry Gantzer and Glen Gantzer.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy Cochran-Ortiz (David); as well as a special niece, whom she and Lawrence loved as a daughter, Susan Gantzer-Tully (Luke). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Holly Snyder-Mutka (James), John Michael Snyder (Jessica), Amanda Cochran-Zwelling (Rich), Casey Snyder (Romina), Katherine Cochran Miller (Justin); five great grandchildren, Trey and Victoria Mutka, David and Benjamin Zwelling, and Sarah Miller; and great niece, Deidra Tully and her son, Draydan Frasier.

