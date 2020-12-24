ACSO deputy “saves Christmas”

NATCHEZ — A suspicious-looking Grinch walked the aisles of Southside Market on Thursday and soon after was “apprehended” by the Adams County Sheriff’s office.

After all, a Grinch spotted on Christmas Eve can only mean one thing. Trouble.

Charlotte Bland of ACSO said the Grinch was actually Elizabeth Collier, an employee at Southside Market.

The arrest was orchestrated by Bland and her friend Wendel Melton, the Southside Market manager.

Melton messaged Bland to drop the tip that a Grinch was in his store and Bland texted her coworker, Alicia Wimley, to go and “arrest the Grinch,” Bland said.

Bland took and shared photos of the “arrest” with a caption that said, “Deputy Alicia Wimley saves Christmas!”