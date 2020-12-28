Betty Ann Carter Kaiser

Feb. 4, 1930 – Dec. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Betty Ann Kaiser passed away peacefully at home in Natchez, MS on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Born on February 4, 1930 in Louisville, MS, Betty was the oldest daughter of William Everette Carter and Ruby Allen Carter.

Betty was baptized at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church and also attended Campground Methodist Church in Winston County. She attended Calvary Grammar School and graduated from Louisville High School in 1948. While in high school, she was a basketball player. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with her Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. During college, she was a member of the honor society, Commerce Club, SGA cabinet, editorial staff of the Spectator, and secretary treasurer of her graduating class. She was active in 4-H for nine years during high school and college. Betty Ann was named a 4-H state winner in 1945, 1946, and 1947. In 1948, she won a Fowler McCormick scholarship as the national 4-H club winner in frozen foods. She was selected to attend the National Club Congress in Chicago as the sectional winner that year. During her 4-H work, she adopted 15 improved practices in canning, nine in frozen foods, and eight in gardening. She raised 30 animals, canned 2,822 quarts and 126 pints of food, and made 144 garments. She served as an officer in her local club and five years as a county 4-H officer. After college graduation, she was recruited by Superintendent Gilmer McLaurin to teach in the Natchez Adams School District. For 28 years, she shared her love of literature and imagination with her students at Carpenter No. 1, Braden Elementary, Susie B. West Elementary, and Montebello Elementary schools. She loved teaching and carried on the love of all her former students through the end of her life.

She was introduced to her beloved husband, Francis Sheldon Kaiser, Sr., by their friend Jack Dallas. Sheldon was a Staff Sgt. in the Air Force and had recently returned from service. They were married in 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral by Father Sculley. In 1979, she and her husband founded Kaiser, Inc. hydraulic machine shop. She joined First Baptist Church of Natchez on September 7, 1952. She was a member of the WMU and taught Sunday school for many years. Betty loved playing the piano in children’s Sunday school, working at Vacation Bible School, and keeping the nursery. She and her husband enjoyed traveling on many trips with the First Baptist adults group.

Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother with a gentle, nurturing spirit. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, writing, and studying scripture. She possessed an abundant knowledge of flowers, wildlife, and literature. She cultivated many friendships at First Baptist Church and was admired for her kindness, faith, love of animals, and dedication to her family. She especially enjoyed fishing with her husband and family. She spent a lot of time in nature, walking along creek trails, and collecting antique bottles. Betty enjoyed traveling with her husband, sister, and brother-in-law. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Natchez Music Festival. She could always be found supporting her grandchildren at sporting events, music performances, and school functions.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Francis Sheldon Kaiser, Sr., son Francis Sheldon Kaiser, Jr., and her sister Barbara Jean Carter Stringfellow.

Survivors include her two children, William Andrew “Andy” Kaiser, Sr. and Ann Elizabeth Kaiser; daughters-in-law Bonita Young Kaiser and Kim Accilli Kaiser; seven grandchildren, William Andrew Kaiser, Jr. and his wife Carey of Natchez, Katherine Elizabeth Taylor and her husband Fred of Ferriday, Leigh Allen Presnell and her husband Chris of Natchez, Matthew Richard Kaiser and his wife Maddie of Natchez, Margaret Elizabeth Brown-Dean and her husband Drew of Boston, MA, Abigail Kaiser Brown Hobdy and her husband Tate of Natchez, Laura Ann Brown of Cleveland, and step-grandson Joel Brewster Cameron and his wife Jennifer of Cordova, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Tristan Fondren, Cayden Kaiser, Ava and Aiden Taylor, Presley and Paisley Presnell, and Paxton and Riley Kate Kaiser; step-great grandchildren Sterling and Mary Presley Cameron; one sister, Ruby Patricia Carter; several nieces and nephews; faithful and loving family friends Tim G. Chesteen and Joan Kiser.

A heartfelt thank you to all the friends, family, and medical team members who have provided love and support to Betty throughout the years. A special thank you to her devoted caregivers over the years, including Encompass Hospice and Compassionate Care, LLC.

Pastor Phillip Watts will conduct graveside services under the direction of Laird Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Natchez City Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to one of Betty’s favorite charities, the Natchez Humane Society, or another charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.