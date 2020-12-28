April 18, 1954 – Dec. 25, 2020

Graveside Services for Johnny Lee Rice Sr., 75, of Vidalia, LA formerly Natchez, MS, who died December 25, 2020, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Milford Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Milford Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2020 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Rice was born April 18, 1945 in Natchez, to Rev. Floyd Rice and Bertha Rice.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley McCoy Rice; children, Shirleane Jones (Lionel) and Johnny Rice Jr.; and four grandchildren, Porche’ Bowman, Lionel Jones Jr., LaNya Jones and Patience Rice; and six great-grandchildren.