Crime reports: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Patricia Reese, 31, 10909 Gulf Freeway Houston, Texas, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Vantrell Jenkins, 33, 21 Village Square Blvd., on charges of contempt of court and possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at McLaurin School.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Lasalle Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident right before the bridge.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Natchez High School.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Jefferson Street and Rankin Street.

Three traffic stops on Canal Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Washington Street.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on South Temple Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Loud noise/music on Covington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on River Terminal Road.

Suspicious activity on Eastbrook Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

None.

Arrests — Sunday

None.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Scheffel Road.

Theft on Brookfield Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Shots fired on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Treyon M. Kelly, 25, 422 Delaware Ave., on a charge of first-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resisting and officer. No bond set.

Charmecia S. Harvey, 25, 500 Plank Road, St. Joseph, on a charge of principal to first-degree murder. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

John A. Tabares, 31, 11990 Beach Blvd., on charges of possession of schedule II with intent, schedule IV, schedule I with intent, drug paraphernalia, carrying of a weapon while in possession of controlled substances and failure to maintain. Bond set at $27,110.

Moecke Hawkins, 34, no address given, on charges of resisting an officer, warrant for another agency, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and second-degree murder. Bond set at $129, 144.

Arrests — Thursday

Sharon Mayes, 54, 2044 LA 65 Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated assault. Bond set at $2,500.

Tavien Carter, 21, 412 Florida Ave., Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Fight on Bayou Drive.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on Carter Street.

Medical call on Magnolia Street.

Complaint on LA 568.

Complaint on Stampley Street.

Complaint on LA 568.

Assisting motorist on Front Street.

Medical call on Westlake Drive.

Medical call on Georgia Avenue.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Medical call on Airport Road.

Gas leak on Montgomery Street.

Loose horses on LA 425.

Drug violation on Minorca Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.