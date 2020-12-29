Jan. 26, 1936 – Dec. 27, 2020

Frederick Pitchford Ferguson Sr., was born January 26, 1936 in Natchez. He passed away at Beau Ridge Memory Care and Assisted Living Center on December 27, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall Hewitt Ferguson and Louise Riggs Ferguson, one sister, Patricia Lawless, and three brothers, Charlie Ferguson Sr., Randall Ferguson Jr., and Paul Ferguson.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Junkin Ferguson, his two children, Fred Ferguson Jr. (Mary Helen) of Madison, MS, and Caroline Nobile (Douglas) of Natchez. He is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Killelea and Mary Ann Mascagni, both of Natchez, and one brother, Prentiss Ferguson, of Mandeville, LA. He is survived by four grandchildren; Jack Ferguson, Anna Katherine McDonough, Selah Ferguson, and Camille McDonough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Fred was Circuit Clerk for Adams County until his retirement in 2000. Previously, he was a secondary educator in Ferriday, LA, Tallulah, LA, and Natchez. During the Vietnam War, Fred served overseas with the American Red Cross. He received a B.A. in history from Delta State University and a M.S. in education from Mississippi College. He was an active member of St. Mary Basilica in Natchez. Fred loved family, friends, storytelling, and playing cards. He is remembered for making others laugh, cooking and entertaining, his love for Natchez, his devotion to the Catholic Church, and his generosity with his children and grandchildren.

His funeral service is at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

