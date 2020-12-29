expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Kelly

Ferriday man arrested for Dec. 12 murder

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

FERRIDAY — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge Monday night in connection with a Dec. 12 shooting in Ferriday.

Wilbert Henderson, 43, was shot and killed outside his residence at 1305 Fifth Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, law officials said.

Treyon Kelly, 25, was arrested Monday at his grandmother’s residence on Iowa Street in connection with the incident, CPSO Deputy John Cowan said.

In addition to a first-degree murder charge, Kelly was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resisting an officer according to arrest records.

CPSO also arrested Charmecia S. Harvey, 25, in connection with the shooting.

Harvey was charged with principal to first-degree murder.

Both Harvey and Kelly were being held without bond Tuesday.

More News

Natchez schools to continue virtual instruction after holiday break

Sammie Madison

Gregory Bernard Green

Caroline Benoist Darling

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business