June 27, 1937 – Dec. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Eunice Angeline Ball Whittington Drane, 83, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Bro. Steve Purvis officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Drane was born June 27, 1937 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Richard Spencer Lee Ball and Julia Mae Liddell Ball.

She was a member of Washington Methodist Church. She retired from Sears in Natchez after 25 years, where she was the first woman parts manager. She was selected Employee of the Month, and Division Manager of the Year.

Mrs. Drane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William “Butch” Ball, Sr.; and husband, Earl Lee Whittington.

Survivors include her husband, Ret. Lt. Col. Erle Drane of Natchez, MS; two daughters, Julia Lynn Whittington Jordan of Ferriday, LA, Angeline Gail Whittington Cavin and husband Doug of Woodville, MS; one brother Richard Spencer Lee Ball, Jr. of Ponchatoula, LA; one sister, Era Fran Ball Christie of Natchez, MS; four granddaughters, Julia Yvonne Jordan Reon and husband Eric of Soso, MS, Christina Marie Jordan of Robertsdale, AL , Kimberly Michelle Jordan of Foley, AL, and Erika Whitney Cavin of Natchez, MS; one grandson, Douglas Alton Cavin, Jr. and wife April of Monterey, LA; 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, and a faithful lifelong, loving friend, Bobbye Drane.

Pallbearers will be Doug Cavin, Bobby Maples, Gregor Drane, Eric Reon, Mason Luke, and Jonathan Luke.

Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Maples.

A heartfelt thank you to the medical team members of Compassus Hospice and to her faithful caregivers Barbara, Dorothy, Ivy and Pat.

