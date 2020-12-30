Rosalie Ann Pollard

June 9, 1944 – Dec. 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private memorial service for Rosalie “Rose” Pollard, of Roxie, who died Monday, December 28, 2020 in Natchez will be held for immediate family at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Rose Pollard was born June 9, 1944 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Victor Valerino and the late Desales White.

She was married to Wayne Thomas Pollard for 54 years. She was employed by Corr-Williams Tobacco for over 30 years before retiring.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents Victor Valerino and Desales White. One sister Marie Valerino.

Rose was survived by her husband, Wayne Thomas Pollard; two daughters, Tonja Pollard Richards and husband Kenneth, and Eydie Pollard Cavin and husband Dan, brothers Victor Valerino Jr. and Michael Valerino, sisters Bernadette Feiffer and husband Robbie, Julia Lairmore and husband Chase; grandchildren Kristina Fleming and husband Brandon, Chelsey Richards, Jacob Richards and Holden Cavin; step grandchildren Daniel Cavin and wife Stephanie, and Rebecca Bracknell and husband Cody; great grandchildren, Emma Fleming and Mason Fleming; step great grandchildren, Ainslee Cavin and Ellie Bracknell.

Rose Pollard was a loving, kindhearted wife and mother dedicated to her family. She was a loyal friend and the best Italian cook many had the pleasure of knowing. You would experience her passion and love for cooking in every dish she prepared.

The family requests in lieu of flowers you make donations to Cornerstone Church Youth Ministry. “Granny Rose” as she was known by many was always excited to hear positive impacts the local youth in her area were making. Rose’s granddaughter Chelsey is a youth leader at Cornerstone Church PO Box 636 Vidalia, La. 71373.

