April 6, 1928 – Dec. 28, 2020

VIDALIA — Graveside funeral services for Mr. James Edgar Foster, 92, of Vidalia, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park as Natchez on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brent Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez. MS, under the direction of Young’s of Vidalia.

Mr. James Edgar Foster was born on Saturday, April 6, 1928 in Bude, MS, and passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Merit Health Vicksburg. He was a resident of Vidalia, a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. James was a Lab Supervisor for International Paper Co. and retired in 1995 after 42 years of service. He also was veteran of the United Stated Army and served in World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Pearl Foster, 3 sisters Colmetta Meyers, Ruby Todd, Juanita Martin, and great granddaughter Kristi Lynn Foster,

Surviving is his wife Louise Foster Vidalia, Three sons David Foster, Vidalia, Jerry Foster, Monterey, Keith Foster, Vidalia. 7 grandchildren Shannon White, Justin Foster, Holly Moyer, Chad Foster, James Alan Foster, Courtney Foster, and Melissa Foster. Five great grandchilcren Cody, Megan, Jack, Lyric, and Addie. One great great grandson Cooper Shively, Three sisters Dorothy McFarland, Betty Jean Touchstone, Judy Hamilton,

Pallbearers will be Doonie White, Cody White, Justin Foster, Danny Williamson, and Chad Foster.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie Thornton, Ronnie Thornton, Mike Williamson, and Ricky Williamson.

