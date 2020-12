March 11, 1948 – Dec. 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Phyllis Toney, 72, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Tupelo will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Watts officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church.

