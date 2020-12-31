FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Sammie Madison, 84, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mt. Zion B.C. Cemetery, Ferriday, LA with Rev. Michael Reed officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

These services are under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Mr. Madison was born Aug. 16, 1936, the son of Tommy Sims and Louise Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Samuel Madison; one brother, James Minor; one sister, Dorothy Perkins.

He leaves to cherish his memories; one son, Gregory Sims; five daughters, Shirley Clayton, both of Houston, TX, Retired Sgt. Major Patricia Holmes, Columbia, SC; Dr. Barbara Madison R.P.H., Houston, TX, Retired Gunnery Sgt. Amy Moore, Warner Robins, GA; two brothers, Joe Thomas, Ferriday, LA, Alex Madison (Niomia), Temple, TX; one sister, Winnie Brown, Ferriday, LA; nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.