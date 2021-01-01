expand
January 3, 2021

Imagine the pride felt for Harvard student with Natchez ties

By Editorial Board

Published 10:00 am Friday, January 1, 2021

Can you imagine the pride felt by Noah Harris’s grandparents — Don and Myrtis Gordon Sr. and Juanita Byrd Harris, all of Natchez?

Their grandson is not only a junior at Harvard, but was recently elected as the first Black male Undergraduate Council president at that prestigious, Ivy League university by its student body.

Harris is the son of the former 1986 Mr. and Mrs. North Natchez, Anthony and Frankie Harris, now living in Hattiesburg.

Only one other Black man has served as Harvard student body president, Cary Gabay, in 1993. Members of Harvard Undergraduate Council, not the student body, chose him.

Tragically, Gabay died in 2015 when he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in New York City.

One other Black student, Fentrice Driskel, a woman, was elected student body president in 1999. Today, Driskel is a member of the Florida House of Representatives and was recently elected to second term.

Harris said he wanted to make certain to share his accomplishment with the Natchez community, which he said helped raise him. Harris thinks of Natchez as a second home and visits as often as possible.

One just has to smile thinking about all this 20-year-old young man has accomplished already.

He is a junior majoring in government at Harvard and plans to attend Harvard Law School before returning to Mississippi to practice.

He is an Eagle Scout.

He plays the violin and piano.

He served as an intern for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

He excelled in baseball and basketball in high school and could have competed on the college level.

He wrote and self-published a children’s book after high senior year in high school, “Successville.” It strives to teach children the importance of setting goals and working hard.

The future truly looks bright for Noah Harris, and his second hometown of Natchez is cheering for him all the way. Noah, Natchez is proud of you.

