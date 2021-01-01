State reports 2,575 new cases of COVID

NATCHEZ — In Mississippi in the last day, 2,575 new cases of COVID-19 virus was diagnosed, and 29 Mississippians died with the virus in the last day, reported the Mississippi State Health Department.

In long-term care facilities, 21 new cases were diagnosed, and 10 residents died with the virus, according to state health department statistics.

Adams County reported a total of 1,807 cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths. Total deaths in Adams County remain at 58.

The state health department reminds residents to continue to wash their hands multiple times during the day, wear a mask and stay socially distanced from other people.