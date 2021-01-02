expand
January 3, 2021

Butch Tyler

By Staff Reports

Published 8:36 am Saturday, January 2, 2021

March 28, 1944 – Dec. 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside funeral services for Louis Elliot “Butch” Tyler, III of Monterey, La, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 with Bro. Waylon Gant officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia.

Butch was born on March 28, 1944 in Wilkinson County, MS and passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Jonesville, La.   He was raised and spent most of his life in Kingston, Ms. Where he raised livestock.  Most recently was living in Monterey, La.  Butch spent his working life as a mechanic for Dale Polk and Sons, Construction Co. and most recently with W.E. Blaine and Sons Companies.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Ruth Cain Tyler, parents Louis Elliot Tyler, Jr. and Wille Mae Scheffel Tyler and one son Micheal Todd Tyler, one sister Wille Mae Tyler Haney and husband R.W. “Red” Haney, Sr.

Survivors include:

Daughter Stephanie Havard and husband Johnny, Lake Concordia, LA, Daughter Leigh Ann Tyler,  and fiance’ Chad Richardson of Monterey, LA, Grandchildren Trey Havard and fiance’ Aly Kimball, Kristen Havard,  Dylan Cason, and  Braxton Davis, great-grandchildren Tinzlee Havard, Timber Havard, River-Lynn Guillory, Reagan Rabb, and Jaxon Rabb.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Havard, Trey Havard, Chad Richardson, Braxton Davis, Wayne Cain, Terry Dunn, and Brandon Coke.

Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Jackson, William Hall, and Paige James.

A special thanks to Columns Nursing Home for their extra special thanks to Hope Davis and Jesse Collins who both went above and beyond their duties caring for our Daddy.  As well as his Heart of Hospice nurse Clairice.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Monday, January 4, 2021.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

