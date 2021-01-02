expand
Ad Spot

January 3, 2021

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

By The Associated Press

Published 8:18 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period prior to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

In addition, 24 Mississippians have died from complications of the COVID-19 virus in the last day.

The state reported 236 active outbreaks among the states long-term care facilities.

In Adams County, the total number of reported COVID cases is at 1,812, which is five new cases in the last day. The state reported deaths remain unchanged in Adams County at 58.

The state health department reminds residents to continue to wash their hands multiple times during the day, wear a mask and stay socially distanced from other people.

More News

The Natchez Democrat welcomes new columnist, Jennie Guido

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

Ole Miss beats No. 7 Indiana 26-20 in Outback Bowl

Working together, 2021 will be a great year

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

News

Out with the old, in with the new

COVID-19

Friends, colleagues mourn death of Kent Knee who ‘lightened the lives’ of area children

News

Miss-Lou celebrates New Year with fireworks over river

COVID-19

State reports 2,575 new cases of COVID

News

The Dart: Natchitoches native adds creative touch to Vidalia home

News

Natchez man restores 1944 Jeep from World War II

News

Natchez schools to continue virtual instruction after holiday break

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather expected New Year’s Eve

News

A look back at most-read stories in 2020

News

New Natchez police chief brings 25 years of experience to department

News

Adams County tax office offering full services after COVID-19 outbreak

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Harvard’s first black male student body president has Natchez ties

News

Ferriday man arrested for Dec. 12 murder

News

New Year fireworks show on the Mississippi River moved to Jan. 1

News

City of Natchez behind on 2019 audit

News

Moderna version of COVID-19 vaccine administered to first responders

News

Man injured in Saturday night shooting at Liberty Road gas station

News

Two people with COVID-19 at Merit Health died on Christmas night

News

Children benefit from Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree charity

News

ACSO deputy “saves Christmas”

News

The Window, an original Christmas story by G. Mark LaFrancis

News

David Hawkins is Santa this year and next