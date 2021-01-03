The Natchez Democrat welcomes new columnist, Jennie Guido

I am pleased to introduce you to a new weekly columnist in The Natchez Democrat.

Jennie Guido is certainly no stranger to anyone in Natchez. Her first column publishes on the Style page of today’s newspaper.

Jennie is the daughter of Paul and Suzanne Guido, both of Natchez. She is a graduate of Cathedral and went on to Delta State University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English.

“While at Delta State, I started writing a restaurant review column for Bluffs & Bayous of the many fantastic places to eat in the Mississippi Delta,” she said. “Once I moved back home, I started writing features for the magazine and became editor.”

In 2017, Guido began work at Country Roads as an account executive and covered the Natchez and St. Francisville, Louisiana, markets. In 2019, she began her current job as director of sales and marketing at Monmouth Historic Inn and Restaurant 1818. Jennie loves Natchez and she enjoys the chance to share that.

“I love having the opportunity to promote my hometown and talk about our unique city with our many guests from all over the world. I’ve always known Natchez is special, but it’s fun to hear how much visitors love it, too,” Guido said.

Jennie is a talented and creative writer. In addition to a weekly column, she will write features for Natchez The Magazine and more in-depth profiles for The Democrat.

Her columns will feature all things interesting about Natchez and the Miss-Lou — from restaurants and their specialties to news about our small businesses to events and other happenings around town. Her column will also feature comments from visitors to our city and their impressions of Natchez and what we offer.

Jennie and I both recall so fondly the columns of the late Christina Hall, who was food editor at The Democrat. Her work in our newspaper was very special and can’t be duplicated, nor would we want to. However, the sharing of special Natchez recipes — remember Mrs. Amacker’s chicken salad from The Annex? — will be an important part of Jennie’s column.

Jennie will need your help. If you have ideas for stories or events you think she should feature, please let her know. You can reach her at guido.jennie@gmail.com. Or call or email me and I will get a message to her.

We are excited about the prospects for this column. It’s a place for our entire, diverse community to come together and share our many interesting stories and gatherings.

Jan Griffey is general manager of The Natchez Democrat. You may reach her at 601-445-3627 or jan.griffey@natchezdemocrat.com.