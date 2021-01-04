Body of man found outside house on Saturday sent for autopsy

NATCHEZ — The body of a Natchez man that was discovered outside a residence at No. 6 Harry King Circle on Saturday morning has been sent for an autopsy, officials said.

Lt. Cal Green said officials were called to the scene Saturday and found the body of Kenneth Carter, 60, lying outside.

“They did not see any apparent signs of foul play and the investigation ongoing,” Green said. “We don’t know if he had other health issues.”

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carter is believed to have been at a friend’s house.

“There are some unanswered questions in this case, and I’m sending him for autopsy,” Lee said. “Mr. Carter worked as a cook at a local restaurant and was known to me. I’m very concerned about this. The autopsy will answer some of my concerns. God bless his family.”