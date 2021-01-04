expand
Ad Spot

January 4, 2021

Nine new COVID cases in Adams County in last day

By Staff Reports

Published 5:01 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,616 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 13 COVID-related deaths in the last day.

In Adams County, the number of total COVID cases rose by nine to 1,830. No new COVID deaths were reported. The total number of COVID deaths in Adams County stands at 60.

New COVID cases among the state’s long-term care facilities are 29 in the last day with eight new deaths related to COVID in long-term care facilities in the state.

Active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state number 235, according to the state health department.

Patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases number 1,313 as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 3. Of those patients, 317 are being cared for in intensive care units.

Since February 2020, 223,677 Mississippians have been confirmed with COVID-19. Total deaths since that time in the state are 4,884.

More News

Ohio State coach Day expects QB Fields to play versus Alabama

Nine new COVID cases in Adams County in last day

Smoke damage temporarily curtails lodging at Guest House, but restaurant remains open

Body of man found outside house on Saturday sent for autopsy

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Nine new COVID cases in Adams County in last day

Business

Smoke damage temporarily curtails lodging at Guest House, but restaurant remains open

News

Body of man found outside house on Saturday sent for autopsy

News

Body of tugboat worker sent for autopsy

News

Man killed in Saturday morning traffic accident

News

Man faces charges in alleged assault on Natchez city official

COVID-19

Two new COVID deaths in Miss-Lou

COVID-19

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

News

Out with the old, in with the new

COVID-19

Friends, colleagues mourn death of Kent Knee who ‘lightened the lives’ of area children

News

Miss-Lou celebrates New Year with fireworks over river

COVID-19

State reports 2,575 new cases of COVID

News

The Dart: Natchitoches native adds creative touch to Vidalia home

News

Natchez man restores 1944 Jeep from World War II

News

Natchez schools to continue virtual instruction after holiday break

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather expected New Year’s Eve

News

A look back at most-read stories in 2020

News

New Natchez police chief brings 25 years of experience to department

News

Adams County tax office offering full services after COVID-19 outbreak

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Harvard’s first black male student body president has Natchez ties

News

Ferriday man arrested for Dec. 12 murder

News

New Year fireworks show on the Mississippi River moved to Jan. 1

News

City of Natchez behind on 2019 audit