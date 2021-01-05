CARROLLTON — A graveside service for Harvey Burton Tebbetts, Jr., 83 of Natchez, who died Thursday December 31, 2020 in Hattiesburg will be in Carrollton, MS for family members officiated by Father Scott Thomas.

Harvey’s many friends will be welcome to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mary Basilica at a later date which will be announced. Masks will be mandatory and there will be no visitation or repast. Spacing in the church is apparent and will allow for social distancing.

Mr. Tebbetts was born January 16, 1937, in Haverhill, MA, the son of Harvey Burton Tebbetts, Sr. and Muriel Elizabeth Collins Tebbetts.

He was a devout Catholic and was closely affiliated with both St. Mary Basilica in Natchez, and Our Lady of Lourdes in Vidalia, LA. His many interests included ballroom dancing and gardening, but more than anything he enjoyed any activities involving a grandchild. It might be a flute concert in Vidalia or a soccer game in Wesson. The kids were all that mattered. He was addicted to genealogy and had more people in his database than anyone could imagine. He also loved the open road and any excuse to travel. He became Rita’s chauffer, valet, coach, encourager for all of her swimming ventures.

Mr. Tebbetts was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lena Aubey Tebbetts; children, Celia Lynn Tebbetts, Joseph Tebbetts, and James Jones; son in law Johnny Germany; and brother-in-law Don Folkers.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Eidt Jones Tebbetts of Natchez, MS; children, Rex Tebbetts of Cameron, LA, Cindy Tebbetts Germany of Carrollton, MS, Ann Tebbetts Mullins (Chuck) of Burnsville MS, Peter Tebbetts of Golden Meadow LA, Nichole Tebbetts Lawrence (Keith) of Montgomery, AL, Valerie Jones Patton (Greg) of Sacramento, CA, Walter Jones of Memphis, TN, Rosie Jones Nettles (Ronnie) of Brandon, MS, Charlie Jones (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC, Vaughn Jones (Ashley) of Maryville, TN, and Margaret Jones Tatum (Blake) of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Matt Tebbetts, John Germany, Joseph Germany, Patrick Germany, Chris Mullins, Mallorie Mullins Taylor, Brittany Mullins Berryman, Jessica Tebbetts, Celia Tebbetts, Kyle Wallace, Nicholas Wallace, Claire Phillips Lower, Sydney Phillips, Meredith Phillips Wong, Christine Jones, Chelsea Jones Floyd, Jacob Walter Jones, Jordan Nettles, Brandon Nettles, Ella Jones, Lauren Jones, Cooper Jones, Marley Tatum, Patrick Tatum, Jones Tatum, and Edy Tatum; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Davies of New Castle, ME, and Janis Harriman of Union, ME; Special people, Father Scott Thomas, Father Mark Shoffner, and Father David O’Connor of Natchez, Father Joseph Xavier V. of Vidalia, and Father Tommy Conway of Hattiesburg; Debbie Tebbetts, Jayne Tebbetts, Darrell Phillips, Stacey Vass, Brenda Gobel Jones , Medical crew at Wesley Merit Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS and special Angels, Amy Prestridge Mattox and nurses, Lindsey and Rocky.

Holy Mass offerings are requested in lieu of flowers, and Memorial donations will be welcomed by both congregations.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.