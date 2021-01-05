VIDALIA — Graveside services for James L. Greene, 73, of Vidalia, MS, who died January 3, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. today at the New Era Baptist Church Cemetery in New Era, LA, officiated by Bro. Ricky Bryan under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery.

James was born on December 16, 1947, to T.L. and Esther Lee Greene.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, paternal Lawrence and Jeanette Greene and maternal Waddie and Hallie Lee Thompson; uncles, Lester and Jr. Thompson and Emmett and Steve Greene; aunts: Guy Campbell, Nicki Collins, Doris Murriel Thompson, Ruth Greene, and Alice Greene; and father-in-law, James B. Palmer.

James leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Mary Palmer

Greene; two sons, Jay Greene with daughter Laney and sons Garrett Bryan and Andrew Blunt of Clyde, TX, and Justin Greene with children Corley, Conner, and Brayley of Vidalia, LA; mother-in- law, Nora Mae Palmer of Vidalia; one brother, Bruce (Patricia) of Vidalia, LA; one sister, Linda Ruth (Mark) Stevens of Prairieville, LA; nephews, Bruce and Johnny Greene; nieces, Buffy Greene and Jessica Hogue; best friend, Lee Dale of Monterey, LA.

James was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.