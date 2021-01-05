Oscar L. Floyd

July 20, 1935 – Jan. 2, 2021 Oscar “Puggy” L. Floyd, 85, of Woodville, MS, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was born on July 20, 1935, in Crosby, MS, to Vernon J. and Josephine Cavin Floyd. Visitation was graveside on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11a.m. with Bro. Warren Whitaker officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. Oscar was an Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He was known on his CB Handle as “Lumberjack”. He enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the birds and watching football. Oscar always put his family before himself. He is survived by his daughter, Toni Darlene McKinney (John); sons, James E. Floyd (fiancé and dedicated caregiver, Kim Gregory) and Thomas Allen Floyd (Rene); grandchildren, Jennifer McKinney and Cheyenne Floyd Rowe (Adam); great grandchildren: Shannon and Zane Cockerham, Mary Frances and McKayla June, Ally Meng and Levi Rowe; special nephew, Bobby Messenger, who was his constant companion; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley A. Floyd; sister, Maime Jean Rabb; brothers: Basil Floyd, J.V. Floyd, Wilmer Floyd and Odell Floyd; granddaughter, Heather Floyd Meng; and grandson, Chadwick Floyd.