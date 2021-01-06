Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman

WATERPROOF — Earlier today, just before 9:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 65 and LA Hwy 566 in Tensas Parish. This crash claimed the life of one woman and critically injured a male.

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA Hwy 566 approaching the intersection with U.S. Hwy 65. For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck that was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 65.

The occupants inside the Chevrolet were identified as 82-year-old William Dodd and 80-year-old Ida Dodd of Ferriday. Both the occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash; therefore, the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time. Ida Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene, and William Dodd was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Lincoln was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two deaths.