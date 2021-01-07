expand
January 7, 2021

Carter

Evelyn Jones Carter

By Staff Reports

Published 9:42 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Jan. 27, 1937 – Dec. 25, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Evelyn “Abar” Jones Carter, 83, of Ferriday, LA, who departed her earthly life on Dec. 25, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center Ferriday, LA, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Vidalia City Cemetery at 1 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk through visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 3 to 5:00 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez and on Jan. 9, 2021 from noon until service time at the Vidalia City Cemetery.

Please be considerate of the family: wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance, and adhere to all safety precautions.

Evelyn was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Concordia Parish, LA, to Mattie Boxley and James Coleman Sr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie Carter; one son, Jessie Jones Jr.; one granddaughter, April Montgomery; and one sister, Bettye Boxley.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Doris Jones and Cynthia Turner; three sons: Donald Jones, David Jones, and Hayes Jones; brothers: James Coleman Jr., Henry Boxley, Wendell Boxley, and Charles Boxley; one sister, Serena Williams; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

  Mississippi River level at Natchez

