Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick has died, according to a social media post from his son David Hedrick, current Concordia Parish sheriff.

“I want to thank everyone for your prayers and kind words,” David Hedrick posted to Facebook at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. “Dad went to be with the Lord today in such a peaceful way. He was completely surrounded by family. Just know that he loved and cared for each of you. He cherished his sweetheart Linda, family, Wildlife and Fisheries agents, friends, deputies, and officers that he worked with over the years. He loved being your Sheriff in Concordia Parish. His dearest life long friends, he spoke of you often. The Hedrick family is forever grateful for the kindness and love shown to us and to dad over a lifetime. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Kenneth Hedrick served two terms as Concordia Parish Sheriff, first being elected to the position in 2011, and he announced in March 2019 that he would not seek a third term.

Prior to becoming sheriff, he had worked in the Ferriday Police Department since 1969 and serving as chief from 1976 to 1981. He worked with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries from 1981 to 2008 before serving another stint as Ferriday police chief.

