January 8, 2021

Frederick Chambliss

By Staff Reports

Published 10:29 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Frederick Chambliss, 55 who died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS, will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev. Lonnie Culbert officiating.  Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. 

Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

