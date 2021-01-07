expand
January 7, 2021

Knee

Kent D. Knee

By Staff Reports

Published 9:49 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Nov. 14, 1938 – Jan. 1, 2021

Kent D. Knee, 82 of Mississippi passed away on Jan. 1, 2021.

Mr. Knee was born Nov. 14, 1938 to Earl and Irene (Jacobson) Knee in Lincoln, NE. U.S. Army Veteran.

Survivors include his brother, Larry (Harriet) Knee; sister, Gwenith Knee Everett; niece, Carolyn (Rob) Thoma. Preceded in death by his parents; niece, Elizabeth Fogg; brother-in-law, Al Everett.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Wyuka Cemetery (meeting at the Vine St. Gate).

Social distancing and face coverings are required.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either Jefferson Street Methodist Church, 511 Jefferson St., Natchez, MS 39120 or to Adams Co. Christian School, 300 Chinquapin Ln., Natchez, MS 39120. A recording of the graveside service and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

