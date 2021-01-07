WOODVILLE — Graveside Services for Matron Rowe, 85, of Woodville, MS will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, 705 Sligo Street, Woodville, MS with Rev. Harold Smith officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Mercy Funeral Home, 411 M Street, Woodville, MS.

Matron Rowe was born June 25, 1935 in Wilkinson County, Mississippi to the union of Grover Rowe and Bessie Stewart Rowe. On January 3, 2021 Matron answered our heavenly Father’s call and gained her wings at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez, Mississippi.

Matron was educated in the Natchez-Adams Public School District where she graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1957. She was employed for many years at the Natchez Pecan & Shelling Company and Natchez College.

At an early age, Matron accepted Christ and was baptized at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Natchez, Mississippi. Soon after baptism, Matron joined the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Natchez where she was a member of the choir and she faithfully attended Sunday School. In the early 1990’s, Matron returned home to Woodville where she was affectionately known as “Sugar Mama”. At the time of her passing, Matron was a faithful member of Magnolia Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board under the leadership of Rev. Harold Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Grover Rowe and Bessie Stewart Green and her sisters; Bernice Cage, Elizabeth Ann Green, Gloria Dean Rowe and Deloris Spurlock.

Matron leaves to cherish her memories six sisters; Bessie Bradley (Cornelius) of Natchez, MS, Margie Jean “Marjean” Rowe of New Orleans, Shirley Steele of New Orleans, LA, , Clara Stull (Joseph) of Virginia, Colla Jean Buckles of Woodville, MS, Grover Ellen Rowe of Woodville, MS; one brother – Richard Green of New Roads, LA; two special nephews that were more like her sons – Larry Cage (Gerri) of New Roads, LA & Carl Green (Felissa) of Toledo, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.