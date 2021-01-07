expand
January 7, 2021

Nettye Margaret McClain

By Staff Reports

Published 9:50 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Sept. 5, 1938 – Jan. 5, 2021

VIDALIA —Nettye Margaret McClain (Nett) born Sept. 5, 1938 and went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at the age of 82. She fought a long and hard battle with cancer.

Memorial Services will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m.  Friends and Family are welcome.

Nett McClain was a loving wife of the late George McClain and a loving and caring mother of two children. Nett McClain was also a dedicated schoolteacher for over 40 yrs. in the Concordia Parish School System. She loved education so much that she has dedicated her body to research to at Tulane Medical School so that students could use her body for education even after her death.

Nett McClain was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Calhoun; husband, George McClain; brother, Jack Calhoun; Sisters, Glenda Phillips, Jamis Magee, and Sara Currie.

She is survived by one sister, Myra Harvey, one special brother-in-law David Phillips, her Children Georgette McClain and Lee McClain (Debra); three grandchildren: Jonathan Michael McClain Thorpe, (Heather) and Tyler Lee McClain (Caitlin) and Carlee Rose McClain. Great Grand Children Kyler and Raegan.

She left behind lifelong family friends; Cliff (Megan) Randall, Garlen (Jamie) Randall which she viewed and loved as family. She also leaves Bunny Barlow was a devoted lifelong friend and coworker.

In leu of Flowers, please make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

