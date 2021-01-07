expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Todd A. Bonnette

By Staff Reports

Published 9:55 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Sept. 20, 1963 – Jan. 4, 2021

Todd A. Bonnette, 57, of Crosby, MS. passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, MS.  He was born Sept. 20, 1963, in Natchez, MS.  He was a Lineman for the Southwest Mississippi EPA for many years.

Todd is survived by one brother, Kenneth Leroy Bonnette; four aunts, Pearley Perry, Lena Lanehart, Linda Williams and husband Freddie, and Carmel Ross; one uncle, Jack Bonnette; one sister-in-law Ellen Brock and husband Roger, and numerous cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Leroy “Buddy” Bonnette and Theresa Lanehart Abrahamson; his wife Mamie Bonnette; one brother Dell Bonnette;

grandparents, Gree Bonnette and Josephine Bonnette, Silas Lanehart Sr. and Bernice Lanehart Nettles.

Visitation is Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS., from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Enloe Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Clint Williams, Curtis Lanehart, Davis McDowell, Trey White, Timmy Bonnette, and Phillip Netterville.

More News

Todd A. Bonnette

Matron Rowe

David Fulton

Nettye Margaret McClain

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

News

Kaiser says county’s hiring out-of-area engineering firm completely unexpected

News

Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman

News

New state flag official; Sojourner of Natchez votes against it

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchezians react to shocking scene of protesters storming Capitol

News

Book’s Pharmacy in Concordia Parish administering COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

News

Drive through COVID-19 vaccines to be given Thursday in Natchez

News

County OKs sheriff’s vehicle request

News

Adams County hires national engineering firm

News

Suspicious package found at Natchez Regions Bank on Canal Street

News

Man faces rape charge

News

Natchez police questioning man in armed robbery at Little Caesars

COVID-19

Nine new COVID cases in Adams County in last day

Business

Smoke damage temporarily curtails lodging at Guest House, but restaurant remains open

News

Body of man found outside house on Saturday sent for autopsy

News

Body of tugboat worker sent for autopsy

News

Man killed in Saturday morning traffic accident

News

Man faces charges in alleged assault on Natchez city official

COVID-19

Two new COVID deaths in Miss-Lou

COVID-19

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

News

Out with the old, in with the new

COVID-19

Friends, colleagues mourn death of Kent Knee who ‘lightened the lives’ of area children